INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Tapestry, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – TPR

02/11/2021 | 09:30am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues to investigate certain directors and officers of Tapestry, Inc. (“Tapestry”) (NYSE: TPR) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Tapestry and its shareholders. If you are a Tapestry shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Tapestry’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Tapestry in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Tapestry, and whether Tapestry has suffered damages as a result.

On July 21, 2020, Tapestry announced the sudden resignation of its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Jide Zeitlin. It was later announced that Zeitlin had been the subject of a misconduct allegation relating to a past relationship.

What You Can Do

If you are a Tapestry shareholder, you may have legal claims against Tapestry’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169
844-818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com


