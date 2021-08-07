Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Filed Amended Complaint in Securities Class Action Against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX)

08/07/2021 | 03:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, has filed an amended complaint in the pending securities class action lawsuit against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) ("RLX" or the "Company"), its U.S. representatives, certain RLX directors and officers, and the underwriters of RLX’s January 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). The lead plaintiff deadline in this action is August 9, 2021.

The amended complaint alleges violations of §10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, 15 U.S.C. §§78j(b) and 78t(a), and SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, 17 C.F.R. §240.10b-5, with a Class Period of January 22, 2021 through June 2, 2021, both dates inclusive. It also alleges violations of §§11, 12 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933, 15 U.S.C. §§77k, 77l(a)(2), and 77o. The case is pending in the Southern District of New York under docket number 1:21-cv-05125-PAE.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline

The lead plaintiff deadline in this action is Monday August 9, 2021. Any member of the proposed Class may seek to serve as Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed Class.

What You Can Do

If you purchased RLX ADSs, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

This may be considered Attorney Advertising.

CONTACT:
Jonathan Zimmerman
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169
(888) 398-9312
jzimmerman@scott-scott.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:26pINVESTOR ALERT : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Filed Amended Complaint in Securities Class Action Against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX)
GL
03:13pMODERNA : U.S. administers over 350 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC
RE
03:11pROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – YMM
GL
02:51pRLX DEADLINE ALERT : ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages RLX Technology Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Monday Deadline in Securities Class Action – RLX
GL
02:36pACRX FINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Monday Deadline in Securities Class Action – ACRX
GL
02:21pROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Tarena International, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important August 23 Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by Firm – TEDU
GL
01:46pCARLOTZ : ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages CarLotz, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important September 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action – LOTZ, LOTZW
BU
01:45pTHE LATEST : COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in Arizona
AQ
01:22pROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important September 27 Deadline in Securities Class Action – AHCO, AHCOW
BU
12:51pNETFLIX : Luis Guzman to play Gomez in Netflix's Wednesday Addams series
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Binance U.S. CEO Brooks resigns just three months into job
2Robinhood shares dive 27.6%; filing sparks worries early investors could sell
3Norwegian Cruise tells judge Florida 'vaccine passport' ban is political
4APPLE INC. : ANALYSIS: Where will yields go? Investors weigh U.S. jobs data against Delta fears
5Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway recovers from coronavirus slowdown

HOT NEWS