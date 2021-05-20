Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – BMY

05/20/2021 | 09:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (“Bristol-Myers”) (NYSE: BMY) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Bristol-Myers and its shareholders. If you are a Bristol-Myers shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Bristol-Myers’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Bristol-Myers in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Bristol-Myers, and whether Bristol-Myers has suffered damages as a result.

On February 16, 2021, it was reported that Bristol-Myers was liable for $834 million for not warning patients of East Asian or Pacific Island ancestry of potential health risks associated with their blood thinner Plavix. On April 1, 2021, the New York Times reported that the I.R.S. believes that Bristol-Myers used an abusive offshore scheme to avoid federal taxes in excess of $1 billion. 

What You Can Do

If you are a Bristol-Myers shareholder, you may have legal claims against Bristol-Myers’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169
844-818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:58aNEW ISHARES ETF ON XETRA : DAX ESG Target Index with focus on sustainability and low carbon emissions
PU
09:58aCARRIER GLOBAL  : CIAT UK Launches Training on Airside System Design and Application
PU
09:58aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : St. Modwen Properties plc
DJ
09:56aPRESS RELEASE : Bit Capital GmbH: BIT Global Fintech Leaders fund focuses on the financial sector
DJ
09:56aFORM 8.3 - TIBRA TRADING PTY LIMITED  : Arrow global group plc
DJ
09:56aTEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  : Unicorn in TASE - IPO of the Largest High-Tech Company Management of Nayax Opens Trading this Morning
PU
09:56aWHIRLPOOL  : Whirlpool and KitchenAid brands win Shorty Awards for exceptional content to help consumers cope during ‘the year of COVID'
PU
09:56aINVESTOR ALERT : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Emergent BioSolutions Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – EBS
GL
09:56aINVESTOR ALERT : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Sequential Brands Group, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – SQBG
BU
09:56aBIT CAPITAL GMBH : BIT Global Fintech Leaders fund focuses on the financial sector
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks digest taper talk; cryptos bounce after beating
2Bitcoin's star backers, dip buyers help cryptos recover
3COMMERZBANK AG : Dollar drifts lower as Fed minutes-fuelled bounce fades
4NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : has 'no knowledge' of any STMicro interest
5FTSE 100 : FTSE 100 rises on industrials boost; Trainline slumps

HOT NEWS