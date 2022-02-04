Log in
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Roblox Corporation's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – RBLX

02/04/2022 | 02:36pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Roblox Corporation (“Roblox”) (NYSE: RBLX) breached their fiduciary duties to Roblox and its shareholders. If you are a Roblox shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew with Scott+Scott for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Roblox’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Roblox in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Roblox, and whether Roblox and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On February 3, 2022, The Bear Cave published a report alleging that Roblox’s online platform intended for children aged six to fourteen is “also the leading platform for pedophiles.” The report detailed various arrests and indictments of sexual offenses against underage victims as young as five years old, while “[t]he company has engaged in litigation and intimidation to help conceal allegations of pedophilia on the platform.” Furthermore, Roblox’s head of safety and moderation has been accused of “peculiar” social media activity, including numerous “likes” of sexualized cosplayers and the following of a “furry porn” account, and Roblox’s former social media manager allegedly ran a pornographic blog while employed by Roblox.

What You Can Do

If you are a Roblox shareholder, you may have legal claims against Roblox’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.  

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169
(844) 818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com


