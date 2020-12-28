Log in
INVESTOR FILING DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in SPLK, NAK, and NERV of Filing Deadlines

12/28/2020
NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of SPLK, NAK, and NERV. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.  

To discuss the cases below please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK)
CLASS PERIOD: 10/21/2020-12/2/2020
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: February 2, 2021

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made material misstatements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Splunk was not closing deals with its largest customers in the third fiscal quarter of 2021; (2) Splunk was not hitting the financial targets it had previously announced; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Splunk securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Splunk Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK)
CLASS PERIOD: 12/21/2017-11/25/2020
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: February 2, 2021

Throughout the class period Defendants failed to disclose to investors(1) the Company’s Pebble Project was contrary to Clean Water Act guidelines and to the public interest; (2) the Company planned that the Pebble Project would be larger in duration and scope than conveyed to the public; (3) as a result, the Company’s permit applications for the Pebble Project would be denied by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Northern Dynasty securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Northern Dynasty Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV)
CLASS PERIOD: 5/15/2017-11/30/2020
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: February 8, 2021

Throughout the class period Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the truth about the feedback received from the FDA concerning the “end-of-Phase 2” meeting; (ii) the Phase 2b study did not use the commercial formulation of roluperidone and was conducted solely outside of the United States; (iii) the failure of the Phase 3 study to meet its primary and key secondary endpoints rendered that study incapable of supporting substantial evidence of effectiveness; (iv) the Company’s plan to use the combination of the Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies would be “highly unlikely” to support the submission of an NDA; (v) reliance on these two trials in the submission of an NDA would lead to “substantial review issues” because the trials were inadequate and not well-controlled; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

If you purchased Minerva securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Minerva Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
http://www.bernlieb.com   
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
