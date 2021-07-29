Log in
INVESTORS BANCORP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of ISBC and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/29/2021 | 03:07pm EDT
NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s proposed merger with Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On July 28, 2021, Investors announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Citizens in a deal valued at approximately $3.5 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Investors stockholders will receive 0.297 shares of Citizens common stock and $1.46 in cash for each share of Investors common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in either the first or second quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Investors’ board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Investors’ stockholders.

If you own shares of Investors and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


