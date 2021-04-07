Log in
INVZBL : UV-C Lighting Technology Helps Schools Reopen Safely

04/07/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Company Solves Issues of Virus Transmission on Shared Devices in Schools

While communities consider how to safely reopen K-12 schools, many educators and parents are paying attention to recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including those on cleaning and disinfection. One area of concern is shared high-touch items. INVZBL, a technology company specializing in UV-C disinfection products designed and manufactured in the United States, recently launched rapid UV-C disinfection cabinets for devices and high-touch items, such as smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Among the CDC's key mitigation strategies is the recommendation to use UV-C light to inactivate the virus. UV-C breaks down the DNA or RNA of microorganisms including viruses and bacteria, rendering them safe and harmless. INVZBL’s Z13 and B3 UV-C cabinets kill 99.9% of bacteria, germs, and infectious pathogens such as Candida, E. Coli and SARS-CoV-2 in three minutes. The Z13 can safely disinfect up to 100 or more phones, 50 or more tablets, and 20 or more laptops, and sits on four casters for ease of mobility. The B3 model is roughly 40 percent of the size of the Z13 and can either be placed on a workspace or used as a cart.

“Among educators and parents, safety is top priority as children return to school. INVZBL provides schools a safe and convenient cleaning solution for high-touch items such as laptops and tablets which are essential to learning,” says Chuck Morrison, Founder and CEO of INVZBL. “Our industry-leading technology is helping to keep students, teachers and staff safe in schools reopening around the country with 99.9% effectiveness, something that offers families increased peace of mind.”

In laboratory testing, INVZBL Z13 and B3 models were analyzed to determine their efficacy in the reduction of five challenge organisms on objects such as a laptop, cell phone, tablet, and a mask. INVZBL models contain bulbs that operate at 254 nanometers which is not safe for human exposure. Therefore, each unit has automatic shutoff capabilities when opened during a three-minute disinfection cycle. Additionally, INVZBL models are UL listed and have passed UL UV-C leakage testing.

Technology & The American Rescue Plan

The American Rescue Plan, recently signed by President Biden, is the largest ever one-time infusion of cash for K-12 schools. The Department of Education will distribute $122B to state educational agencies beginning this month so schools may fund health and safety measures consistent with CDC guidance. Because the funds are for one time use, schools are more likely to use the funds for technology and disinfection products, rather than salaries.

Initially introduced in North Carolina, several districts have begun purchasing and installing INVZBL cabinets for their schools for use in disinfecting school supplies, tablets, laptops and even sports equipment.

About INVZBL

INVZBL is a technology company specializing in UV-C disinfection products designed and manufactured in the United States. The company’s industry-leading technology is available commercially to a range of businesses in the education, enterprise, government, healthcare and hospitality industries. INVZBL’s Z13 and B3 models kill 99.9% of bacteria, germs, and infectious pathogens such as Candida, E. Coli and SARS-CoV-2 in three minutes. To find out more, visit www.INVZBL.com.


© Business Wire 2021
