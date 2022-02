Valieva was suspended by the Russian anti-doping body after a positive test for a banned substance, but the suspension was lifted a day later after she appealed, allowing her to continue to compete.

Her next event, the singles figure skating, is on Tuesday (February 15, 2022).

The International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to reinstate Valieva's suspension.