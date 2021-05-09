Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IOC chief Bach visit to Japan being arranged for June - FNN

05/09/2021 | 11:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - A visit to Japan by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, originally expected to take place in May, is being arranged for June, Fuji News Network reported on Monday citing multiple unidentified sources.

Japanese media had reported that Bach would take part in a torch relay event in the city of Hiroshima on May 17, but Tokyo 2020 organisers said the visit had not been confirmed.

A prerequisite for his visit would be the lifting of any states of emergency put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Fuji said.

Japan's most recent state of emergency was extended last Friday until May 31, prompting Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto to tell a news conference that Bach's visit "might be difficult." (Reporting by Chang-ran Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38aAustralia's Star eyes Crown in $7 billion play, vies with private equity
RE
12:33aEther bursts past $4,000; other cryptos firm
RE
12:27aIndia posts 366,161 new coronavirus cases over last 24 hours
RE
12:26aJapan's first-quarter GDP likely slipped back into decline as new COVID curbs hit
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aIndia's Cipla to make and sell Eli Lilly's baricitinib to treat COVID-19
RE
12:01aChina iron ore, steel prices hit record as supply worries prompt speculative buying
RE
05/09Indonesian consumers show growing confidence for first time in a year - central bank survey
RE
05/09Gold firms as U.S. jobs data miss cements low rates view
RE
05/09RESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Money Market Operations as on May 07, 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year
2AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Dutch government grants $2.4 billion in subsidies to huge carbon storage project
3U.S. government working to aid top fuel pipeline operator after cyberattack
4Asian shares jump on hopes for low rates, oil up on cyber attack
5CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. : CHINA VANKE : UPDATE REGARDING SALES AND NEWLY ADDED DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS FOR THE MONT..

HOT NEWS