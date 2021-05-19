Log in
IOC head Bach pledges to ease Olympic burden on Tokyo's medical system

05/19/2021 | 02:14am EDT
TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach pledged that he would ease the burden on local medical systems during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games during opening remarks at an IOC coordination meeting on Wednesday.

National Olympic Committees will be asked to arrange their own medical staff where possible, he said, reiterating that the Games will be safe for the Japanese public.

The Summer Games were postponed for a year due to the novel coronavirus and are scheduled to start on July 23. (Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2021
