IOC head Bach pledges to ease Olympic burden on Tokyo's medical system

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee
(IOC) President Thomas Bach pledged that he would ease the
burden on local medical systems during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic
Games during opening remarks at an IOC coordination meeting on
Wednesday.
National Olympic Committees will be asked to arrange their
own medical staff where possible, he said, reiterating that the
Games will be safe for the Japanese public.
The Summer Games were postponed for a year due to the novel
coronavirus and are scheduled to start on July 23.
