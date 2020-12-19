IOC tender awarded, Sonangol offers two cargoes

* Indian Oil Corp awarded two tenders loading Jan. 29 to Feb. 7 and Feb. 13-22. Shell, Vitol and Chevron were the winners with Nigerian crude, traders said. IOC was said to have taken some non-west African grades as well.

* Angola's state oil firm Sonangol was offering two February spot cargoes: Girassol at dated Brent plus $2.50 a barrel and Dalia at dated Brent plus $2.00.

* Turkey's Tupras closed a buy tender for west African or North Sea crude for Jan. 20-31 delivery but winner details did not immediately emerge.

* February loading programmes for key Nigerian grades - Bonny Light, Forcados, Bonga and Qua Iboe still had not emerged. Qua Iboe's release was delayed by a recent fire at the terminal and a full Brass River programme was not available as force majeure had only recently been lifted.

