IOR award 2022 – nominate your candidate

01/12/2021 Now you can nominate candidates for the IOR award! The award was presented for the first time in 1998, and the next time we present the award will be at ONS 2022.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) presents this award to production licences, companies, suppliers, projects or individuals for their efforts to improve recovery on the Norwegian shelf.

In this context, IOR (Improved Oil Recovery) relates to producing maximum oil and gas resources.

A recognition

The IOR award is a special distinction for creativity, perseverance and willingness to take risks when it comes to utilising methods and technology that can increase oil and gas production beyond what can be expected with existing plans and methods.

Propose candidate who deserve the IOR award 2022

Deadline to propose candidates is 1 March 2022.

Researcher Geir Evensen from NORCE was the winner of the 2020 IOR award

Updated: 01/12/2021