IP Infusion Participation in O-RAN Global PlugFest 2021 Enables Acceleration of Intelligent, Open and Virtualized Mobile Networks

Company delivers solution with integrated timing designed to meet 5G stringent requirements

IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, participated in the O-RAN Global PlugFest 2021 which included 94 participating companies, to deliver synchronization and transport capabilities with the OcNOS® network operating system in multi-vendor RAN environment consistent with O-RAN specifications.

IP Infusion’s Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) solution provides feature-rich transport capabilities as a fronthaul switch, as well as high accuracy timing as a Grandmaster clock for synchronization to the RAN components.

IP Infusion’s carrier-grade disaggregated networking solutions allow network operators to create innovative services and accelerate new revenue streams. Its validated network operating system, combined with the choice of best-of-breed hardware, supports a diverse range of networking use cases. With IP Infusion’s turnkey solutions that integrate hardware and software along with advanced support services, network operators can migrate seamlessly to an end-to-end disaggregated networking solution that delivers lower Total Cost of Ownership.

New 5G radio requires more stringent timing synchronization and latency assurance than the previous generation to ensure that customers will not experience dropped calls, delayed or unreliable service. IP Infusion’s network-proven timing solution eliminates the need for separate hardware for the master clock function in the network with high reliability and high performance.

O-RAN Global PlugFest 2021, the third O-RAN world-wide testing and integration event, was held to strengthen the Open RAN ecosystem and supported its global conviction towards open and intelligent Radio Access Networks (RAN). At the PlugFests, which were conducted across various venues in Europe, Asia and North America, OcNOS-based solutions underwent rigorous performance and interoperability testing with O-RAN partners. The PlugFest venues were hosted by tier-1 telecom operators including AT&T, Verizon, Telefonica, Bharti Airtel and Auray Technologies. This year’s PlugFest proved advanced maturity of the Open Fronthaul (OFH) implementations. Interoperability has been achieved between many vendors in different network setups, base station classes, OFH profiles or RU/CU-DU product combinations.

IP Infusion participated at the O-RAN PlugFests venues in India (hosted by Bharti Airtel), United States (hosted by Verizon and AT&T), Taiwan (co-hosted by Auray Technology Corp.) and Europe (co-hosted by Telefonica). IP Infusion conducted interoperability testing with STL, ASOCS, Keysight, Viavi, Intel-Capgemini and EXFO to validate the OcNOS-based disaggregated networking solution.

“IP Infusion is pleased to be part of the momentum created by the O-RAN Global PlugFest 2021 that promote open architecture in a multi-vendor environment. Our solution provides a critical transport link in the front haul application, allowing network operators to improve the efficiency of RAN deployments and operations. Working together with the O-RAN community we will accelerate the development of technologies with open standard interfaces and create a stronger RAN supplier ecosystem,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion.

“By leveraging IP Infusion’s OcNOS network operating system and Keysight Open RAN Architect solutions, we were able to verify IP Infusion’s disaggregated cell site gateway (DCSG),” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s network access group. “Our collaboration with IP Infusion demonstrates the value of joining forces at industry events to verify integration of multi-vendor network functions, resulting in robust 4G and 5G networks based on O-RAN specifications.”

OcNOS is the industry’s first full-featured modular extensible network OS for white box open networking solutions offering advanced capabilities that include extensive switching and routing support ranging from MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching), PTP (Precision Timing Protocol) and APIs/protocols for SDN (Software Defined Networking). OcNOS features hybrid, centralized or distributed network support; scalable, modular high-performance network; and a robust data plane built on merchant silicon.

