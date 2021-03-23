IP Infusion : Names Tech Data as a Global Authorized Supply Chain Partner for Disaggregated Networking Solutions

Agreement gives service providers and resellers access to bundled DCSG and uCPE network solutions to accelerate their network disaggregation

IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced that Tech Data, a leading end-to-end technology products and solutions aggregator, will be a global authorized supply chain partner for IP Infusion. The agreement will take advantage of Tech Data’s global reach to provide significant value for network operators throughout the world.

In the agreement, Tech Data provides bundled solutions for Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) products with IP Infusion’s OcNOS® and DANOS Vyatta-edition network operating systems, as well as Universal Customer Premises Equipment (uCPE) solutions using DANOS-Vyatta edition.

“Network operators are demanding one-stop shopping for disaggregated networking solutions and world-class 24/7 global support to meet their consumption needs,” said Atsushi Ogata, president and CEO of IP Infusion. “With our global supply chain agreement with Tech Data, customers and resellers can place orders directly with IP Infusion and have the full confidence of industry-harden supply chain management from Tech Data.”

“We are always looking to help our customers do great things with technology. Working with IP Infusion gives Tech Data customers the benefits of disaggregated networking without procurement challenges,” said Joseph Cousins, vice president of Global Computing Components, Tech Data, Americas. “With the bundled solutions based on OcNOS and DANOS-Vyatta edition, Tech Data now provides the latest technology needed to deliver innovative services to their customers at lower CapEx and OpEx.”

OcNOS is the industry’s first full-featured modular extensible network OS for white box open networking solutions offering advanced capabilities that include extensive switching and routing support. DANOS-Vyatta edition is a production-ready, carrier grade, feature-rich network operating system (NOS) that is based on the DANOS open-source software.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 90 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 11 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is a solution provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 350 customers and is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition and Commercial SONiC Distribution. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

