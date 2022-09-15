IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.05% Higher at 46769.78 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 24.63 points or 0.05% today to 46769.78

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 17.38% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 17.38% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.12% from its 52-week low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Down 10.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.38% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.12% from its 2022 closing low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.12%

--Year-to-date it is down 6502.66 points or 12.21%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

