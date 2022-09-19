IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.05% Higher at 46793.59 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 23.81 points or 0.05% today to 46793.59

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 48.44 points or 0.10% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Up nine of the past 12 trading days

--Off 17.34% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 17.34% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.17% from its 52-week low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Down 7.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.34% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.17% from its 2022 closing low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.17%

--Year-to-date it is down 6478.85 points or 12.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1736ET