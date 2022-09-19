Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.05% Higher at 46793.59 -- Data Talk

09/19/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 23.81 points or 0.05% today to 46793.59


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 48.44 points or 0.10% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Up nine of the past 12 trading days

--Off 17.34% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 17.34% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.17% from its 52-week low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Down 7.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.34% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.17% from its 2022 closing low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.17%

--Year-to-date it is down 6478.85 points or 12.16%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1736ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:49pJudge denies U.S. bid to stop UnitedHealth plan to buy Change
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.004% to 101.49. -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.91% Higher at 19562.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 2.33% Higher at 111823.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.05% Higher at 46793.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.10% Higher at 150262.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:40pNot so calm before the storm
RE
04:37pTreasury yields jump before Fed meeting, dollar gains
RE
04:37pNASDAQ Composite Rises 0.76% to 11535.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:37pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises 0.69% to 3899.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed prepares to update racing odds as inflation bucks the reins
2Analyst recommendations: Adobe, HR Horton, Intuit, Meritage Homes, NCR...
3China, Hong Kong stocks dip further ahead of Fed meeting outcome
4Virios Therapeutics Announces Top-Line Results from Phase 2b Study of I..
5Analysis-China's mortgage boycott quietly regroups as construction idle..

HOT NEWS