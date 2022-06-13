IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.05% Lower at 48445.30 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 26.22 points or 0.05% today to 48445.30
--Down for four consecutive trading days
--Down 1693.90 points or 3.38% over the last four trading days
--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022
--Longest losing streak since Monday, June 6, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days
--Down 10 of the past 11 trading days
--Off 14.42% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, May 5, 2021
--Off 14.42% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Down 5.06% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 14.42% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 6.39%
--Year-to-date it is down 4827.14 points or 9.06%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
