Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.06% Higher at 53055.31 -- Data Talk

01/06/2022 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 31.16 points or 0.06% today to 53055.31

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 114.30 points or 0.22% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 0.47% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 0.47% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 23.43% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 14.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 0.22% from its 2022 closing low of 52941.01 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 217.13 points or 0.41%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-22 1742ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:43pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.15% Higher at 21072.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.55% Higher at 101561.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.06% Higher at 53055.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.09% Lower at 83761.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.11% to 90.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:10pADRs Close Higher; James Hardie Industries Falls
DJ
02:52pWall St mostly edges up in volatile trade, day after sell-off
RE
02:44pUnitedHealth Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
12:51pS&P 500, Nasdaq gain in choppy trading; cyclicals rise
RE
12:34pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.13% Lower at 3823.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks decline, Treasuries gain
2SocGen's car leasing business ALD to buy LeasePlan for $5.5 billion
3APA : January 2022 Investor Update
4Russia sends troops to put down Kazakhstan uprising as fresh violence e..
5Size not the main aim, shippers say, as MSC overtakes Maersk

HOT NEWS