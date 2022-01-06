IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.06% Higher at 53055.31 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 31.16 points or 0.06% today to 53055.31
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 114.30 points or 0.22% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up five of the past six trading days
--Off 0.47% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Off 0.47% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 23.43% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Rose 14.87% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 0.22% from its 2022 closing low of 52941.01 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 217.13 points or 0.41%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
