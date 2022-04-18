IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.06% Lower at 54139.69 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 32.93 points or 0.06% today to 54139.69

--Down eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 4.36% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 4.36% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.77% from its 52-week low of 48009.72 hit Friday, April 30, 2021

--Rose 12.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.36% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.28% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.24%

--Year-to-date it is up 867.25 points or 1.63%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

