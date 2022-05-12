IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.07% Higher at 49309.32 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 33.09 points or 0.07% today to 49309.32

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 251.86 points or 0.51% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Off 12.90% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 12.90% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.99% from its 52-week low of 48826.95 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 0.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.90% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.51% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.10%

--Year-to-date it is down 3963.12 points or 7.44%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1736ET