The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 38.11 points or 0.07% today to 53426.77

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 358.04 points or 0.67% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Off 5.62% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 5.62% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.72% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 0.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.15% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 9.05% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.27%

--Year-to-date it is up 4962.91 points or 10.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1733ET