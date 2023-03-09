The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 38.11 points or 0.07% today to 53426.77
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 358.04 points or 0.67% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 6, 2023
--Off 5.62% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Off 5.62% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 19.72% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Rose 0.07% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.15% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
--Up 9.05% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 1.27%
--Year-to-date it is up 4962.91 points or 10.24%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
