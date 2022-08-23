Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.09% Lower at 47974.03 -- Data Talk

08/23/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 42.58 points or 0.09% today to 47974.03


--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 827.65 points or 1.70% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 15.25% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Off 15.25% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.82% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 7.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.25% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.82% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.35%

--Year-to-date it is down 5298.41 points or 9.95%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1736ET

HOT NEWS