IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.10% Lower at 52290.69 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 54.70 points or 0.10% today to 52290.69

--Second highest close in history

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 0.10% from its record close of 52345.39 hit Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.10% from its 52-week high of 52345.39 hit Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Up 47.22% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 38.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.10% from its 2021 closing high of 52345.39 hit Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021

--Up 21.65% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.80%

--Year-to-date it is up 8223.81 points or 18.66%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

