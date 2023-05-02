The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 58.21 points or 0.11% today to 55179.43

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1156.11 points or 2.14% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 30, 2023

--Off 2.53% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 7, 2022

--Up 23.65% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept 30, 2022

--Rose 8.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.63% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 6715.57 points or 13.86%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

