IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.12% Higher at 49050.46 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 57.22 points or 0.12% today to 49050.46

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 586.60 points or 1.21% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Off 13.35% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 13.35% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.91% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 7.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 0.12% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 586.60 points or 1.21%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

