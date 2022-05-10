IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.12% Higher at 49115.86 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 58.40 points or 0.12% today to 49115.86

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 13.24% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 13.24% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.75% from its 52-week low of 48748.41 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Down 1.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.24% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.12% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.48%

--Year-to-date it is down 4156.58 points or 7.80%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-22 1737ET