  Homepage
  News
News
News 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.12% Higher at 52344.02 -- Data Talk

01/10/2023 | 05:30pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 63.97 points or 0.12% today to 52344.02


--Up for seven consecutive trading days

--Up 3880.16 points or 8.01% over the last seven trading days

--Largest seven-day point gain since Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2008

--Largest seven-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, July 29, 2021 when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Off 7.53% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Off 7.53% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.29% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 1.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.84% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 8.01%

--Year-to-date it is up 3880.16 points or 8.01%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 1729ET

HOT NEWS