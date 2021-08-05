Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.12% Lower at 51134.93 -- Data Talk

08/05/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 60.50 points or 0.12% today to 51134.93

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 498.98 points or 0.97% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Off 1.12% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 0.97% from its 52-week high of 51634.60 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 43.97% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 34.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.97% from its 2021 closing high of 51634.60 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 18.96% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 7068.05 points or 16.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-21 1725ET

