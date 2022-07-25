IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.13% Lower at 47202.64 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 62.22 points or 0.13% today to 47202.64
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 213.73 points or 0.45% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, July 15, 2022
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 16.62% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year
--Off 16.62% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 1.17% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022
--Down 7.26% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 16.62% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 1.17% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 0.68%
--Year-to-date it is down 6069.80 points or 11.39%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
