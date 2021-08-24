IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.13% Lower at 51985.00 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 69.64 points or 0.13% today to 51985.00

--Third highest close in history

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 0.13% from its record close of 52054.64 hit Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.13% from its 52-week high of 52054.64 hit Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

--Up 46.36% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 35.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.13% from its 2021 closing high of 52054.64 hit Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

--Up 20.94% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.20%

--Year-to-date it is up 7918.12 points or 17.97%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

