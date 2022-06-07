IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.14% Higher at 50139.20 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 68.49 points or 0.14% today to 50139.20

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Snaps a six trading day losing streak

--Off 11.43% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 11.43% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.21% from its 52-week low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Down 1.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.43% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.21% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 3133.24 points or 5.88%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

