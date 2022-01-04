Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.14% Higher at 53016.78 -- Data Talk

01/04/2022 | 05:37pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 75.77 points or 0.14% today to 53016.78

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 0.54% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 0.54% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 23.34% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 18.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 0.14% from its 2022 closing low of 52941.01 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 255.66 points or 0.48%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 1736ET

HOT NEWS