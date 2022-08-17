Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
Latest News
Latest News 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.14% Lower at 48734.04 -- Data Talk

08/17/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 67.64 points or 0.14% today to 48734.04


--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 13.91% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 13.91% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.45% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 6.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.91% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.45% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.22%

--Year-to-date it is down 4538.40 points or 8.52%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-22 1736ET

