IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.14% Lower at 51304.04 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 72.85 points or 0.14% today to 51304.04

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 214.26 points or 0.42% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Off 9.37% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 9.37% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.07% from its 52-week low of 48826.95 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 5.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.37% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.58% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.22%

--Year-to-date it is down 1968.40 points or 3.69%

