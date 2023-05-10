The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 81.95 points or 0.15% today to 55534.68

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 867.47 points or 1.59% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, March 30, 2023 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 1.90% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, April 5, 2022

--Up 24.44% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 12.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 13.35% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.75%

--Year-to-date it is up 7070.82 points or 14.59%

