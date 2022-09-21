IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.16% Lower at 46992.51 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 76.02 points or 0.16% today to 46992.51

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 14, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 16.99% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 16.99% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.62% from its 52-week low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Down 8.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.99% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.62% from its 2022 closing low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.62%

--Year-to-date it is down 6279.93 points or 11.79%

