IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.16% Lower at 50974.49 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 82.45 points or 0.16% today to 50974.49

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 4.37% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 4.37% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 38.51% from its 52-week low of 36801.37 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 36.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.37% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 18.58% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 6907.61 points or 15.68%

