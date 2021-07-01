IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.17% Higher at 50376.89 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 87.14 points or 0.17% today to 50376.89

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 2.58% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Off 2.04% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 41.84% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 32.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.04% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 17.19% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 6310.01 points or 14.32%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

