  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.17% Higher at 53218.83 -- Data Talk

01/18/2023 | 05:30pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 89.86 points or 0.17% today to 53218.83


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Up 11 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 5.99% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 5.99% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.25% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 0.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.77% from its 2023 closing high of 53631.89 hit Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Up 8.62% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 9.81%

--Year-to-date it is up 4754.97 points or 9.81%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1729ET

