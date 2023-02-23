Advanced search
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.18% Lower at 53085.71 -- Data Talk

02/23/2023 | 05:33pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 95.28 points or 0.18% today to 53085.71


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 822.84 points or 1.53% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 6.22% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

--Off 6.22% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.95% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 3.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.77% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 8.35% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 4621.85 points or 9.54%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1732ET

HOT NEWS