IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.19% Higher at 45766.94 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 87.10 points or 0.19% today to 45766.94

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 19.15% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 19.15% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.55% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 12.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.15% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.55% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.55%

--Year-to-date it is down 7505.50 points or 14.09%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1727ET