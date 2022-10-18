IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.19% Higher at 46309.23 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 88.51 points or 0.19% today to 46309.23

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 865.88 points or 1.91% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 18.20% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 18.20% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.77% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 11.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.20% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.77% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.77%

--Year-to-date it is down 6963.21 points or 13.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-22 1730ET