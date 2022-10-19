IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.20% Lower at 46217.44 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 91.79 points or 0.20% today to 46217.44

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 18.36% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 18.36% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.56% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 11.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.36% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.56% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.56%

--Year-to-date it is down 7055.00 points or 13.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1727ET