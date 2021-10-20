Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.20% Lower at 52298.20 -- Data Talk

10/20/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 104.53 points or 0.20% today to 52298.20

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 500.18 points or 0.95% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021

--Off 1.89% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 1.89% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 42.11% from its 52-week low of 36801.37 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 35.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.89% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 21.66% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.78%

--Year-to-date it is up 8231.32 points or 18.68%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-21 1734ET

