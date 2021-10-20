IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.20% Lower at 52298.20 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 104.53 points or 0.20% today to 52298.20
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 500.18 points or 0.95% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021
--Off 1.89% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Off 1.89% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 42.11% from its 52-week low of 36801.37 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
--Rose 35.24% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.89% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 21.66% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 1.78%
--Year-to-date it is up 8231.32 points or 18.68%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-20-21 1734ET