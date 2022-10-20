IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.21% Higher at 46315.41 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 97.97 points or 0.21% today to 46315.41

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 18.18% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 18.18% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.78% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 10.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.18% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.78% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.78%

--Year-to-date it is down 6957.03 points or 13.06%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1729ET