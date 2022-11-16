IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.21% Lower at 51544.94 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 110.74 points or 0.21% today to 51544.94

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 414.26 points or 0.80% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov 9, 2022

--Off 8.95% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 8.95% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.50% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 0.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.95% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.50% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.25%

--Year-to-date it is down 1727.50 points or 3.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

