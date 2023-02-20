Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.22% Higher at 53908.55 -- Data Talk

02/20/2023 | 05:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 118.91 points or 0.22% today to 53908.55


--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 4.77% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 4.77% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.80% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 3.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.28% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 10.03% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.20%

--Year-to-date it is up 5444.69 points or 11.23%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-23 1719ET

Latest news
05:50pHighwoods Properties : At A Glance
PU
05:50pBrp : Makes waves and receives a tsunami of awards at the 2023 miami international boat show
PU
05:46pAustralia must ramp up on renewables to avert blackouts -market operator
RE
05:43pHow Biden's surprise trip to Kyiv was kept secret - but not from Russia
RE
05:43pAustralia's Coles HY profit jumps as cost reductions offset supply issues
RE
05:40pNew Products : Grippers for Collaborative Robots / ZXP7-PFL1-□-X1, JMHZ2-X7500-KR for KAWADA ROBOTICS CORPORATION, NEXTAGE
PU
05:35pDollar Gains 0.12% to 134.26 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.02% to $1.2041 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.08% to $1.0687 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pWhirlpool Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Car parts maker Forvia sees stable sales in 2023
2G20 watchdog says commodity market concentration poses threat to wider ..
3APPLE INC : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
4Bavarian Nordic A/S Launches Offering of up to 7,046,839 New Shares in ..
5Asia shares creep higher, wary on Fed and BOJ outlooks

HOT NEWS