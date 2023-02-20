IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.22% Higher at 53908.55 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 118.91 points or 0.22% today to 53908.55

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 4.77% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 4.77% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.80% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 3.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.28% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 10.03% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.20%

--Year-to-date it is up 5444.69 points or 11.23%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

