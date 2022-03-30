IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.23% Higher at 55814.99 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 129.85 points or 0.23% today to 55814.99

--Third highest close in history

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 378.94 points or 0.68% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Off 0.53% from its record close of 56111.21 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.03% from its 52-week high of 55829.86 hit Thursday, March 24, 2022

--Up 18.14% from its 52-week low of 47246.26 hit Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Rose 18.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.03% from its 2022 closing high of 55829.86 hit Thursday, March 24, 2022

--Up 10.60% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.52%

--Year-to-date it is up 2542.55 points or 4.77%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-22 1734ET