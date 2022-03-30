Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.23% Higher at 55814.99 -- Data Talk

03/30/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 129.85 points or 0.23% today to 55814.99


--Third highest close in history

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 378.94 points or 0.68% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Off 0.53% from its record close of 56111.21 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.03% from its 52-week high of 55829.86 hit Thursday, March 24, 2022

--Up 18.14% from its 52-week low of 47246.26 hit Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Rose 18.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.03% from its 2022 closing high of 55829.86 hit Thursday, March 24, 2022

--Up 10.60% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.52%

--Year-to-date it is up 2542.55 points or 4.77%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-22 1734ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:46pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.08% to 91.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.24% Lower at 21952.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.09% Higher at 121570.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 2.12% Higher at 56609.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.67% Lower at 92390.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:10pADRs End Mostly Lower; Aegon, Amarin Trade Actively
DJ
05:09pTSX ends weekly win streak even as resource shares rally
RE
05:08pError in Brazil B3's data overestimated foreign inflow in stocks by 42% in 2022
RE
04:55pTSX ends weekly win streak even as resource shares rally
RE
04:18pWall St posts modest gains as jobs report keeps Fed hikes on track
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1J.P. Morgan drops Apple, Qualcomm from top picks as tech demand slows
2Charah : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
3Li Auto Inc. March 2022 Delivery Update
4Ameriwest Lithium Inc. Announces Proposed Spin-Out of ISM Resources Cor..
5ENCAVIS : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg

HOT NEWS