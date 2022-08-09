IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.24% Lower at 47241.81 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 113.05 points or 0.24% today to 47241.81

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 16.55% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 16.55% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.25% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 7.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.55% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.25% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.87%

--Year-to-date it is down 6030.63 points or 11.32%

