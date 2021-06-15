IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.24% Lower at 50908.18 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 121.36 points or 0.24% today to 50908.18

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 378.28 points or 0.74% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, June 9, 2021

--Down six of the past nine trading days

--Off 1.56% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.01% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 43.33% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 34.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.01% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 18.43% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.04%

--Year-to-date it is up 6841.30 points or 15.52%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-21 1736ET