IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.24% Lower at 50908.18 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 121.36 points or 0.24% today to 50908.18
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 378.28 points or 0.74% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, June 9, 2021
--Down six of the past nine trading days
--Off 1.56% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Off 1.01% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 43.33% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020
--Rose 34.34% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.01% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 18.43% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 0.04%
--Year-to-date it is up 6841.30 points or 15.52%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
